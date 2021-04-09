Advertisement

The UPside - April 5, 2021

This week's UPsider, Jan Tucker, has been a big part of the Ontonagon County community for nearly six decades.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider has been a big part of the Ontonagon County community for nearly six decades.

Jan Tucker has been a radio fixture in the western U.P. for the last 57 years, but now at 85 has retired. She’s done a radio show from her home for different stations and station owners, all while having babies and raising a family. With anything life sent her way, she was on the air talking to and listening to the people in her community.

“My main thing is, I want to keep everybody laughing at the end,” Tucker said as part of her interview with TV6. Watch her interview in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

