The UPside - April 5, 2021

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider has been a big part of the Ontonagon County community for nearly six decades.

Jan Tucker has been a radio fixture in the western U.P. for the last 57 years, but now at 85 has retired. She’s done a radio show from her home for different stations and station owners, all while having babies and raising a family. With anything life sent her way, she was on the air talking to and listening to the people in her community.

“My main thing is, I want to keep everybody laughing at the end,” Tucker said as part of her interview with TV6. Watch her interview in the video above.

