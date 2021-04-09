Advertisement

Small businesses survive despite pandemic challenges

InvestUP’s CEO says one reason businesses are hanging on is the sisu spirit of the Upper Peninsula.
InvestUP reports few business closures in the Upper Peninsula.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Sayklly’s The Candy Store in Marquette Township recently closed its doors, and Marquette Baking Company has announced its last day in operation will be April 10. While those closings may seem like a bad sign for small businesses, InvestUP says it is not a reflection of business throughout the Upper Peninsula.

“I think there are absolutely real challenges that businesses across the Upper Peninsula continue to face, but what we’re hearing is that businesses are hanging in there,” said InvestUP CEO Marty Fittante.

Fittante says one reason for that is the sisu spirit of business owners in the U.P.

“We’re a hardworking, determined people,” said Fittante. “I think businesses have found ways to be creative, innovative, and figure a path through.”

Although businesses are managing, Fittante says the struggle is great for many in Michigan, according to statewide data.

“We don’t have that specific type of data in the Upper Peninsula, so what we’re able to do is get anecdotal information from local economic development organizations and partners on the ground in different communities.

InvestUP will also be opening a survey on Monday from the Federal Reserve to get a better idea of how businesses are doing.

Fittante says summer of 2020 was a successful season for U.P. businesses. InvestUP is hopeful the summer ahead will be a success as well.

“When you talk to the Upper Peninsula Travel Association, when you hear from the DNR, they’re all forecasting really robust opportunity for us,” Fittante said. “We’re optimistic that that helps a broad variety of sectors.”

Small business owners can visit update906.com to view resources available to them through the Federal Government. Click here for more information on InvestUP.

Sayklly’s The Candy Store did not respond to TV6′s request for an interview. Marquette Baking Company declined the request.

