Saving the best for last: Iron Mountain’s final opponent will be their toughest challenge yet

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain boys basketball team punched their ticket to the state title game Thursday with a 54-50 overtime win against Schoolcraft.

They did so in true Mountaineers fashion, with a strong defense. The Eagles entered the game averaging more than 62 points a game. Iron Mountain held them to their third lowest mark of the season. The Mountaineers will need one more great showing on defense if they hope to win it all. Their opponent on Saturday, Flint Beecher, is averaging 74.5 points a game, and has a height advantage as well.

“If you follow Division 3 basketball you’ll know, they are a perennial power,” said Mountaineers coach Bucky Johnson. “They’re well coached, they’re versatile with how they defend you, they’re able to extend the court. They’re quick, they’re good ball handlers. In my personal opinion, nothing against Oscoda, but I thought Flint Beecher was the number one team in the state in Division 3 all year. That’s my opinion, so I guess they’re the team to beat and we’re the underdogs.”

When asked what players the Mountaineers need to focus on, Foster Wonders said, “Keyon Menifield and Carmelo Harris, we definitely have to have a solid game plan to go out there and have a chance to win. I think we’re up to the challenge. Everyone on our team, we love to battle, and we love competing. So we’re really looking forward to Saturday.”

Tip-off Saturday afternoon is set for 3 p.m. eastern.

