Police caution public against home marijuana processing

A Marquette man’s garage recently caught fire when he attempted to use chemicals to extract THC from marijuana.
Firefighters respond to the THC extraction fire in Marquette.
Firefighters respond to the THC extraction fire in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Police are cautioning the public against using chemicals to process marijuana.

According to Marquette City Police, a Marquette man’s garage caught fire on April 6 when he attempted to use chemicals to extract THC from marijuana.

Officers say using chemicals to extract THC oil is illegal in residential areas and without a license. Detective Captain Gregory Kinonen says it can also be extremely dangerous.

“It makes for a very dangerous situation, especially in residential neighborhoods,” said Kinonen. “It takes a lot of care to deal with these chemicals and if you’re not careful, the result is what happened at this fire.”

The man involved in the fire was severely burned. No word has been released on his current condition. The fire remains under investigation.

