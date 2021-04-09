PHDM: COVID-19 vaccinations available for 16, 17 year olds

ESCANABA, MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - All persons age 16 and older in Michigan are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

For those 16 and 17 years old, only Pfizer BioNTech is available through the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization. As many in this age group have frontline jobs that put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19, now is the time to get your child scheduled for an upcoming clinic.

Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) has scheduled two clinics for 16- and 17-year-old students by appointment only:

Monday, April 26 at Bay College , Joseph Heirman University Center, 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. eastern The second dose clinic will be held on May 17, 2021 at the same location

Tuesday, April 27 at Menominee High School Gymnasium , 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. central The second dose clinic will be held on May 18, 2021 at the same location



The research conducted by Pfizer over the last year included 16- and 17-year-olds in the study groups, and it was found safe and effective for this age group. Side-effects were generally mild and included – sore arm, slight fever, and chills for a day or two – and were similar to those seen in the older age cohorts.

Currently, no COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for children under 16.

Minors ages 16 and 17 will need a parent or legal guardian to accompany them to their appointment in order to provide consent to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

For everyone who is fully vaccinated (at least two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer), in addition to helping protect your community, you do not need to quarantine if you are identified as a close contact of a positive case. With the growing spread of variants in Michigan, it is more important than ever that we all get vaccinated, continue to mask, maintain distance, stay home when not feeling well, and get tested for COVID-19.

If you are the parent or guardian of a 16- or 17-year-old and live in Delta or Menominee County, please call PHDM at 906-786-4111 or 906-863-4451 to get your child scheduled for the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you have additional questions, please contact PHDM at the numbers listed above.

