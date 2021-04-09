Ojibwa Casino hopes to open Marquette Tavern this summer

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Tavern at the Ojibwa Casino is hoping to open its doors this summer.

Staff say its opening is dependent upon sales and COVID restrictions.

Superior Eats, the casino’s other restaurant, is open daily from 10 am to midnight.

Classic fried foods are available alongside a wide range of options and weekly specials.

Executive chef Angela Verburg is busy evolving menu items to create healthier and seasonal dishes.

Both restaurants aim to cater to all palates, wallets, and dietary restrictions.

“I love doing lots of different things which is nice ‘cause I can use the smoker, and the pizzas... I kinda have learned what people like here, and then I put my twist on it.” Verburg adds, “we have gluten free pizza dough, gluten free buns. I do salads. We also have the chicken strips, the fried food...”

Although the Marquette Tavern isn’t open yet, you can get its brick oven pizza through Superior Eats.

