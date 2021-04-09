Norway-Vulcan High School moves to remote learning due to COVID-19 infections, quarantines

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - One high school in the southern Upper Peninsula is moving to remote learning for two weeks.

In a letter posted to Facebook, Norway-Vulcan Area Schools Superintendent Lou Steigerwald says that as of Friday afternoon, “multiple students” have been confirmed with COVID-19 and many others are out with possible infections.

“As of right now over twenty percent (20%) of our high school students are under quarantine orders for the next two weeks,” Steigerwald said.

Norway-Vulcan High School will conduct classes online beginning Monday, April 12. As of now, students will resume in-person on Monday, April 26.

“After consultation with our local health department and a hard look at the data I shared above, we determined that the safest course of action for students and their families is to step back from in person learning for the high school as recommended today by Gov. Whitmer and State Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Rice,” Steigerwald said.

This remote learning is for high school students only at this time. All other students will continue with in-person learning.

The full letter from Superintendent Steigerwald is below.

April 9, 2021

Dear NVAS Family,

It is with a heavy heart that I must let you know that we are moving the high school to online instruction for the next two weeks.

As of this afternoon we have multiple students with confirmed cases of COVID-19 with more students out of school with likely COVID-19 infections. As of right now over twenty percent (20%) of our high school students are under quarantine orders for the next two weeks. Online learning will next Monday, April 12, 2021 and return to in person learning on Monday, April 26, 2021. Our professional development day scheduled for April 26 is being moved to Monday, May 10.

After consultation with our local health department and a hard look at the data I shared above, we determined that the safest course of action for students and their families is to step back from in person learning for the high school as recommended today by Gov. Whitmer and State Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Rice.

This pause will include all high school activities, sports and sports practices.

Per our consultation with the health department, it is felt that the vast bulk of these infections are arising from a combination of travel over the break and from get togethers outside of school. Due to the number of students coming down with infections, there is concern that the school may become a more primary source of infections.

We all want to see an end to this epidemic. During this pause please consider what activities and get togethers you allow your children to participate in.

This pause is for the high school only. All other students will experience a normal school day. We have no known cases in our elementary or middle school.

High school students are being instructed to take their learning materials home with them at the end of the school day. School staff will follow our normal bell schedule during the school day and students will be expected to complete assignments as assigned by their instructors.

If we all take the necessary steps to end this pandemic, hopefully we can come back on April 26, 2021 and complete the remainder of the school year in person.

Sincerely, Lou Steigerwald, Superintendent Norway-Vulcan Area Schools

