Mt. Bohemia looks forward to summer

MOHAWK, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now, the Keweenaw’s destination ski hill is putting its ski runs on the shelf.

The general manager at Mt. Bohemia said the season was a bit short.

However, that didn’t stop people from coming out to ski, snowboard and snowshoe while it lasted.

As the mountain melts into summer mode it will close to the public.

That’s so the staff can provide maintenance to all the lift equipment, take down signs and clean up the grounds.

Then, Bohemia will open back up with its Nordic Spa, trails and lodging.

“It actually is earlier than the last couple of years,” said Mt. Bohemia General Manager Vern Barber. “But our demand for the spa has increased so much that we’re pretty sure that we can open in early June. We may even open as early as Memorial Day Weekend.”

For those interested in returning to Bohemia when it opens, Barber said he will be posting updates on social media as June approaches.

