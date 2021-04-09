More showers into the weekend

A slow-moving area of low pressure will finally move north of us by tomorrow morning. During that time, we will have spotty to scattered showers redevelop this afternoon and continue overnight. Tomorrow will mainly be cloudy, but another swath of rain moves in during the evening. This occurs as a second area of low pressure lifts north through Illinois. Scattered showers will be around through Sunday as that system hovers downstate. The start of next week will still be unsettled with off and on-showers.

Today: Scattered showers and warm

>Highs: Low to mid-50s inland, upper 40s along the shorelines

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with morning sprinkles followed by evening rain

>Highs: Low to mid 50sfor the central and east, the upper 40s to low 50s west

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Monday: Cloudy with rain showers

>Highs: Around 50°

Tuesday: Overcast with scattered showers and potentially some mix

>Highs: Mainly 40s

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: More 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: 40s

