MDOT to lift some weight restrictions in UP Monday

Restrictions are being lifted for some of the eastern Upper Peninsula April 12.
Michigan Department of Transportation logo on road image.(WLUC/MDOT)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Effective 6:00 a.m. Monday, April 12, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will lift seasonal weight restrictions on all state trunkline highways from the southern Michigan border north to and including US-2/US-141 at the Menominee River bridge west of Iron Mountain, then east on US-2 to St. Ignace.

Frost restrictions are still in effect for the remainder of the state and will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways north of US-2 and on M-185 on Mackinac Island.

In the restricted areas, the following will apply:

  • On routes designated as “all-season” (designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be no reduction in legal axle weights.
  • On routes designated as “seasonal” (designated in solid or dashed red on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be a posted weight reduction of 25 percent for rigid (concrete) pavements and 35 percent for flexible (asphalt) pavements.
  • All extended permits will be valid for oversize loads in the weight-restricted area on the restricted routes. Single-trip permits will not be issued for any overweight loads or loads exceeding 14 feet in width, 11 axles and 150 feet in overall length on the restricted routes.

County road commissions and city public works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which usually, but not always, coincide with state highway weight restrictions. Signs are generally posted to indicate which routes have weight restrictions in effect.

For weight restriction information and updates, call 800-787-8960, or you can access this information on MDOT’s website at www.Michigan.gov/Truckers, under “Restrictions.” All-season routes are designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map, which is available online.

Trucking companies located in New Jersey and Canada can obtain information by calling 517-373-6256.

