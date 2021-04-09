Marquette man appointed to Michigan’s Correctional Officers’ Training Council

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the following appointments to the Michigan Correctional Officers’ Training Council.

Jason M. Sides, of Marquette, is the offender succeeds community coordinator for Great Lakes Recovery Centers, Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Northern Michigan University. Mr. Sides is appointed to represent the general public for a term commencing April 9, 2021 and expiring March 29, 2024. He succeeds Christopher Mills whose term expired March 29, 2021.

The Correctional Officers’ Training Council establishes standards regarding training and education as prescribed in the Correctional Officer’s Training Act. The Council develops, approves, and updates course content for the vocational certificate program, minimum requirements for recruitment and selection for new state corrections officers, and standards for the certification, recertification, and decertification of state corrections officers.

The following downstate residents were also appointed:

Robert Davis, Jr., of Saginaw, is the pastor at the Christ Fellowship Baptist Church. He serves as the Chaplin for the Saginaw Police Department and the chair of the Saginaw Citizens Advisory Committee. Rev. Davis is reappointed to represent the general public for a term commencing April 9, 2021 and expiring March 29, 2024.

Matthew Larson, Ph.D., of Sterling Heights, is an associate professor in the Department of Criminal Justice at Wayne State University. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Siena Heights University, Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Wayne State University, and a Ph.D. in Criminology and Criminal Justice from Arizona State University. Dr. Larson is appointed to represent the academic community for a term commencing April 9, 2021 and expiring March 29, 2024. He succeeds Juliette Roddy whose term expired March 29, 2021.

Kelly Manning, of Grand Ledge, is the director of performance management for the Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from Ferris State University. Mrs. Manning is appointed to represent the Department of Technology, Management, and Budget for a term commencing April 9, 2021 and expiring March 29, 2024. She succeeds Francine Wresinski whose term expired March 29, 2021.

Tamara L. McDiarmid, of Ionia, is an assistant professor of criminal justice at Lansing Community College. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement from Ferris State University and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Grand Valley State University. Professor McDiarmid is reappointed to represent the academic community and community colleges for a term commencing April 9, 2021 and expiring March 29, 2024.

These appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

