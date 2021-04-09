Advertisement

Marquette, Escanaba to continue spring sports as scheduled

TV6 has not heard of any U.P. schools who are suspending their seasons at this time.
Baseball image.
Baseball image.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Senior High School (MSHS) and Escanaba Area Public Schools say sports will continue as planned.

MSHS says it will play spring sports as scheduled, following the Friday request of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to suspend sports for two weeks.

“The spring sports seasons at MSHS will continue to take place as they have been and as scheduled,” MSHS Athletics said on Facebook. “Although competition schedules during the next two weeks could be impacted by what our counterparts at other schools elect to do, our intention is to compete in those contests that we have planned.”

Escanaba has announced sports will continue there as well.

“Governor Whitmer this morning asked (not ordered) high schools to go virtual for two weeks and pause athletics,” Escanaba Schools said on Facebook. “We plan to continue with face to face instruction at all levels and continue athletics without interruption.”

TV6 has not heard of any U.P. schools who are suspending their seasons at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a March 19, 2021 press conference.
Whitmer asks residents to avoid indoor dining, pause youth sports for two weeks
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden orders gun control actions — but they show his limits
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) of Michigan's 108th State House District.
Rep. Beau LaFave wants to ban vaccine passports in Michigan
Duane Forrest mugshot
Sault Ste. Marie man sentenced on child sex charges

Latest News

Paupore sits with his parents.
Kingsford Senior, Andrew Paupore signs to play college baseball at Concordia University
NMU volleyball awards
Freshman, Coach of the Year Awards highlight No. 20 NMU’s GLIAC Honors
Michigan Tech's Grace Novotny serves an ace to wrap up a victory over Northern Michigan
Six Huskies receive GLIAC volleyball awards and honors
Iron Mountain advances to state finals
Iron Mountain advances to state championship game