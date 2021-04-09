Marquette, Escanaba to continue spring sports as scheduled

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Senior High School (MSHS) and Escanaba Area Public Schools say sports will continue as planned.

MSHS says it will play spring sports as scheduled, following the Friday request of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to suspend sports for two weeks.

“The spring sports seasons at MSHS will continue to take place as they have been and as scheduled,” MSHS Athletics said on Facebook. “Although competition schedules during the next two weeks could be impacted by what our counterparts at other schools elect to do, our intention is to compete in those contests that we have planned.”

Escanaba has announced sports will continue there as well.

“Governor Whitmer this morning asked (not ordered) high schools to go virtual for two weeks and pause athletics,” Escanaba Schools said on Facebook. “We plan to continue with face to face instruction at all levels and continue athletics without interruption.”

TV6 has not heard of any U.P. schools who are suspending their seasons at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.