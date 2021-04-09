Advertisement

M-28 Munising project restarts Monday

Work began last year with the construction of a roundabout at the M-28/H-58 intersection.
Map for the Munising project. (MDOT Image)
Map for the Munising project. (MDOT Image)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The M-28 project that began with a roundabout last year in Munising will resume work Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the City of Munising are investing about $15.5 million to rebuild 4.7 miles of M-28 between Brook Street and Commercial Street in Munising and resurface the highway from Commercial Street to east of Christmas.

Work this year will begin April 12 through the summer and into fall. Major work is expected to be completed this year, with final cleanup in 2022.

A shared-use pathway will be built along the north side of M-28 from Bayview Drive to the intersection of M-28 and Alger County Road H-58. A roundabout was built last year at the M-28/H-58 intersection.

The project also includes upgrades to city infrastructure.

For more information about the project, please visit the project website. MDOT has set up a phone line with voicemail to receive calls from residents, business owners, and the motoring public regarding the project. Call 906-786-1830, ext. 600.

A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.

The work will require various traffic configurations during different project stages. A signed detour, which is expected to last most of the summer, will be in place soon. Westbound M-28 traffic will stay on M-28 while eastbound M-28 traffic will be detoured onto Superior Street and back to M-28. Updates will be provided prior to traffic shifts.

This project is expected to improve safety and traffic flow in this area. Learn more about the benefits of roundabouts on the MDOT website.

