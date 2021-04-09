Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics to be held for NMU students next week

The clinics, which will be held on Tuesday, April 13, and Wednesday, April 14, are free and require no insurance.
FILE. Johnson & Johnson vaccine image.
FILE. Johnson & Johnson vaccine image.(KY3)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University will begin vaccination clinics for students next week.

According to an email from NMU President Fritz Erickson, the State of Michigan has allocated the NMU Health Center a shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccinations for next week for the purpose of vaccinating students prior to their leaving at the end of the semester.

The clinics, which will be held on Tuesday, April 13, and Wednesday, April 14, are free and require no insurance. Students were sent an email Friday afternoon with more details on the clinics.

“Vaccination appointments are open only to full- and part-time students at this time and are on a first-come, first-served basis, although a wait-list will be developed to fill any cancellations,” Erickson said in his staff and community email.

Students are also able to sign up for the Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) vaccination clinics, as are faculty and staff. The MCHD has been mostly administering Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations, which have a 3- or 4-week period between the first and second shots.

But, Erickson said, “According to the MCHD, it is possible for students to get a first shot in Marquette and the second shot in their hometowns as long as it’s the same type of vaccine.”

For now, next week’s clinics are for students only, and staff are still asked to register with the health department or local pharmacies.

For more information on COVID-19 and NMU, click here. For more on vaccination opportunities in Upper Michigan, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a March 19, 2021 press conference.
Whitmer asks residents to avoid indoor dining, pause youth sports for two weeks
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden orders gun control actions — but they show his limits
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) of Michigan's 108th State House District.
Rep. Beau LaFave wants to ban vaccine passports in Michigan
Duane Forrest mugshot
Sault Ste. Marie man sentenced on child sex charges

Latest News

Pfizer asks Food and Drug Administration to expand the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children...
Pfizer asks US to allow more kids to get vaccine
Painting inside North Elementary school in Iron Mountain.
Iron Mountain Schools move North Elementary students to online learning April 12
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says youth sports and other extracurricular...
CDC ties COVID clusters to youth sports
FILE. Norway-Vulcan Area Schools sign.
Norway-Vulcan High School moves to remote learning due to COVID-19 infections, quarantines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says youth sports and other extracurricular...
CDC: Youth sports causing COVID clusters