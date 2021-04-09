Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics to be held for NMU students next week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University will begin vaccination clinics for students next week.

According to an email from NMU President Fritz Erickson, the State of Michigan has allocated the NMU Health Center a shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccinations for next week for the purpose of vaccinating students prior to their leaving at the end of the semester.

The clinics, which will be held on Tuesday, April 13, and Wednesday, April 14, are free and require no insurance. Students were sent an email Friday afternoon with more details on the clinics.

“Vaccination appointments are open only to full- and part-time students at this time and are on a first-come, first-served basis, although a wait-list will be developed to fill any cancellations,” Erickson said in his staff and community email.

Students are also able to sign up for the Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) vaccination clinics, as are faculty and staff. The MCHD has been mostly administering Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations, which have a 3- or 4-week period between the first and second shots.

But, Erickson said, “According to the MCHD, it is possible for students to get a first shot in Marquette and the second shot in their hometowns as long as it’s the same type of vaccine.”

For now, next week’s clinics are for students only, and staff are still asked to register with the health department or local pharmacies.

