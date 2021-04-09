Iron Mountain Schools move North Elementary students to online learning April 12

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Some elementary students in Iron Mountain are moving to remote learning for two weeks.

According to a letter from Iron Mountain Public Schools Superintendent Jerome Sardina, the North Elementary school has “seen a large increase in the number of students who are considered close contacts to individuals who have tested positive [for COVID-19]. While actual positive cases at this age level are extremely low, the number of students quarantined due to close contact is high.”

After consulting with local health officials, the school district has decided to have North Elementary students begin remote learning Monday, April 12. Students are set to return to in-person learning Monday, April 26.

Sardina said the school and health department are continuing to monitor cases and contacts at the middle and high school level, but those students will remain in-person at this time, even following Friday’s recommendations from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“While the focus of the recommendation seemed to be at the high school level, currently Iron Mountain High School is not seeing a sense of urgency to voluntarily send students back to remote learning for the next 2 weeks,” Sardina said.

The superintendent did say that things can change quickly, and the school system will update the community as soon as any changes are made.

Click here to read the full April 9, 2021 letter from Superintendent Sardina.

