Advertisement

Iron Mountain Schools move North Elementary students to online learning April 12

North Elementary students will be remote for two weeks beginning Monday. The high school and middle school remain in-person.
Painting inside North Elementary school in Iron Mountain.
Painting inside North Elementary school in Iron Mountain.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Some elementary students in Iron Mountain are moving to remote learning for two weeks.

According to a letter from Iron Mountain Public Schools Superintendent Jerome Sardina, the North Elementary school has “seen a large increase in the number of students who are considered close contacts to individuals who have tested positive [for COVID-19]. While actual positive cases at this age level are extremely low, the number of students quarantined due to close contact is high.”

After consulting with local health officials, the school district has decided to have North Elementary students begin remote learning Monday, April 12. Students are set to return to in-person learning Monday, April 26.

Sardina said the school and health department are continuing to monitor cases and contacts at the middle and high school level, but those students will remain in-person at this time, even following Friday’s recommendations from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“While the focus of the recommendation seemed to be at the high school level, currently Iron Mountain High School is not seeing a sense of urgency to voluntarily send students back to remote learning for the next 2 weeks,” Sardina said.

The superintendent did say that things can change quickly, and the school system will update the community as soon as any changes are made.

Click here to read the full April 9, 2021 letter from Superintendent Sardina.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a March 19, 2021 press conference.
Whitmer asks residents to avoid indoor dining, pause youth sports for two weeks
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden orders gun control actions — but they show his limits
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) of Michigan's 108th State House District.
Rep. Beau LaFave wants to ban vaccine passports in Michigan
Duane Forrest mugshot
Sault Ste. Marie man sentenced on child sex charges

Latest News

Pfizer asks Food and Drug Administration to expand the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children...
Pfizer asks US to allow more kids to get vaccine
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says youth sports and other extracurricular...
CDC ties COVID clusters to youth sports
FILE. Norway-Vulcan Area Schools sign.
Norway-Vulcan High School moves to remote learning due to COVID-19 infections, quarantines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says youth sports and other extracurricular...
CDC: Youth sports causing COVID clusters