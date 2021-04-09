Free drive-thru coronavirus testing Saturday in Manistique

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Free drive-thru coronavirus testing is available this weekend in Schoolcraft County.

According to the LMAS District Health Department, the free testing is going to be available Saturday between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at Manistique Middle-High School.

You can take care of the paperwork ahead of time by scanning the QR code below or go to: http://honumg.info/ManistiqueMHS

Free testing is also offered Saturday in Houghton.

