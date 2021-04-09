Florence County School District administrator thanks community for passing 4-year operational referendum

FLORENCE, Wisc. (WLUC) -A 4-year operational referendum will be in place, for the Florence County School District, starting the 2021-2022 school year.

Ben Niehaus, the district administrator, says it’s all thanks to the 730 community members who voted yes, with 563 saying no.

“It’s a huge relief knowing how important this was for the school district,” he added.

The referendum which, voters did reject back in November, will cover district operation and maintenance costs.

“It’s the conversation and work, moving forward, versus regression; That’s what this referendum means,” he said.

Niehaus says the first year allows the district to get $1.25 million gradually increasing to $1.5 million by the 2024 school year. He says this is needed because a small rural school like Florence, doesn’t get a lot of funding from the state.

“Pretty much the Northern third of the state of Wisconsin, doesn’t play well in a school funding formula; That has been in place since 1993 and a lot has change in nearly 30 years,” he explained.

He says that’s why the district has been operating on referendums since 2005, with the help of the tax payers. It has allowed the school to have small class sizes, use one-to-one learning, and offer many elective classes.

“Even those that did not support, they are supporting us. We know it’s an investment in our students and their future, so thank you,” said Niehaus.

He says this new referendum will replace the existing 3-year referendum that is set to expire at the end of the current school year.

