Finlandia students demolish car for vaccine awareness

The Dodge Stratus pictured above really took one for the team today.
The car might not be drive-able anymore.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia’s Dean of Students Erin Barnett rallied her troops Friday afternoon.

The mission: to utterly destroy a car in the name of COVID vaccine awareness.

“We had Ed’s Salvage donate this lovely vehicle for our students to take out some aggression on,” said Barnett.

When Finlandia Student Joseph Borski heard about the event, he said he couldn’t resist.

“I was just going to my friend’s house and they asked me to do it,” said Borski. “It sounded like a great time, so I decided to make the best of it.”

The available tools of annihilation were hammers, sledgehammers, and spraypaint.

The event was the grand finale for Finlandia’s “Crush COVID” week. The purpose of the week’s events was to raise awareness about COVID and to give students outlets for stress.

“Our nursing students have done a lot of informational pieces on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” said Barnett. “They’re holding a clinic today at the Heritage Center for our students to get the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

Students who came to the event said they were glad to have the chance to let loose for a minute after another difficult school year.

“Homework and college, it just builds up and you get a lot of stress,” said Borski. “Nothing better than destroying stuff to get rid of that stress.”

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

