Dr. Bob Lorinser staying with Marquette County Health Department

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dr. Bob Lorinser will remain the Marquette County medical director.

In January, Lorinser gave his 90-day resignation notice as the medical director of Public Health Delta Menominee Counties, the Western U.P., Marquette County and Dickinson-Iron District Health Departments.

His last day was set as April 11, but he says the plan was always to remain with Marquette County.

“I wanted to be an active, a very involved medical director,” Dr. Bob Lorinser, Marquette County medical director. “This gives me the opportunity to do that with Marquette.”

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department has replaced Dr. Lorinser with Dr. Van Howe who is the provisional medical director.

