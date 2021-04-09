Advertisement

Dr. Bob Lorinser staying with Marquette County Health Department

His last day was set as April 11, but he says the plan was always to remain with Marquette County.
Marquette County Health Department
Marquette County Health Department(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dr. Bob Lorinser will remain the Marquette County medical director.

In January, Lorinser gave his 90-day resignation notice as the medical director of Public Health Delta Menominee Counties, the Western U.P., Marquette County and Dickinson-Iron District Health Departments.

His last day was set as April 11, but he says the plan was always to remain with Marquette County.

“I wanted to be an active, a very involved medical director,” Dr. Bob Lorinser, Marquette County medical director. “This gives me the opportunity to do that with Marquette.”

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department has replaced Dr. Lorinser with Dr. Van Howe who is the provisional medical director.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a March 19, 2021 press conference.
Whitmer asks residents to avoid indoor dining, pause youth sports for two weeks
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden orders gun control actions — but they show his limits
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) of Michigan's 108th State House District.
Rep. Beau LaFave wants to ban vaccine passports in Michigan
Duane Forrest mugshot
Sault Ste. Marie man sentenced on child sex charges

Latest News

Art and gift shop in downtown Ishpeming
Inspired Art and Gifts UP features the work of over a dozen local artists
Painting inside North Elementary school in Iron Mountain.
Iron Mountain Schools move North Elementary students to online learning April 12
FILE. Norway-Vulcan Area Schools sign.
Norway-Vulcan High School moves to remote learning due to COVID-19 infections, quarantines
Firefighters respond to the THC extraction fire in Marquette.
Police caution public against home marijuana processing