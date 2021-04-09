Advertisement

County Road CG, known as Steel Bridge Road, in Marquette County closed temporarily

The closure is approximately 1 mile south of County Road 581.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission has closed part of County Road CG, known as Steel Bridge Road, in Ely Township.

The closure is approximately 1 mile south of County Road 581. The road is closed until further notice due to current road conditions.

Drivers wishing to use County Road CG south of the closure must use County Road CCS, known as Bryan Creek Road, off County Road 581.

For more information, call the Marquette County Road Commission at 906-486-4491.

