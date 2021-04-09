Advertisement

B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant detected in Delta County

Because the variant is spread more easily, the health department is urging people to continue to practice safety measures and get vaccinated.
COVID Variant graphic.
COVID Variant graphic.(WLUC/CDC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) was notified that genetic testing has confirmed that the B.1.1.7 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 was detected in a positive case within Delta County.

The health department says this variant is concerning because it is associated with increased transmissibility. Compared to the standard SARS-CoV-2 virus, the B.1.1.7 variant is approximately 50 percent more transmissible, leading to faster spread of the virus and potentially increasing numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Therefore, additional public health efforts are required once the variant has been identified to slow the spread within the community.

To protect our community, we all must continue working together to make an effort to get vaccinated and adhere to social distancing, mask-use, hand hygiene and other mitigation strategies.

Currently, everyone over the age of 18 is eligible to receive a vaccination. To get an appointment for a vaccine please sign-up on the PHDM website at www.phdm.org or call 906-786-4111 or 906-863-4451.

Parents who are interested in scheduling an appointment for their 16-and 17-year-old children should call Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties during normal business hours Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a March 19, 2021 press conference.
Whitmer asks residents to avoid indoor dining, pause youth sports for two weeks
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden orders gun control actions — but they show his limits
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) of Michigan's 108th State House District.
Rep. Beau LaFave wants to ban vaccine passports in Michigan
Duane Forrest mugshot
Sault Ste. Marie man sentenced on child sex charges

Latest News

FILE - In this March 9, 2021, file photo, Army health specialists fill syringes with the Pfizer...
No region in the world spared as virus cases, deaths surge
Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.
PHDM: COVID-19 vaccinations available for 16, 17 year olds
Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
WHO chief decries ‘shocking’ vaccine imbalance
The Director-General of the WHO says it's a "travesty" that frontline workers in some nations...
COVID: 'Travesty' some nations cannot start vaccinations