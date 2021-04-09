B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant detected in Delta County

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) was notified that genetic testing has confirmed that the B.1.1.7 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 was detected in a positive case within Delta County.

The health department says this variant is concerning because it is associated with increased transmissibility. Compared to the standard SARS-CoV-2 virus, the B.1.1.7 variant is approximately 50 percent more transmissible, leading to faster spread of the virus and potentially increasing numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Therefore, additional public health efforts are required once the variant has been identified to slow the spread within the community.

To protect our community, we all must continue working together to make an effort to get vaccinated and adhere to social distancing, mask-use, hand hygiene and other mitigation strategies.

Currently, everyone over the age of 18 is eligible to receive a vaccination. To get an appointment for a vaccine please sign-up on the PHDM website at www.phdm.org or call 906-786-4111 or 906-863-4451.

Parents who are interested in scheduling an appointment for their 16-and 17-year-old children should call Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties during normal business hours Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.