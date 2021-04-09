Advertisement

A Steady, Soaking Rain Likely for Much of the U.P. Saturday Night into Sunday

Temperatures Will Continue Somewhat Above Average
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, a chance of some rain late in the day over southeastern portions near Lakes Michigan and Huron; rain will overspread much of the U.P. Saturday night into Sunday morning

Highs: mainly 50s

Sunday: Rain likely, best chance of the west half of the U.P.

Highs: around 50 into the 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, a chance of showers

Highs: around 50

Tuesday: A good chance of some showers

Highs: 40s to near 50

Showery weather will linger at least through mid-week. Temperatures should be near to a below average the balance of the week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

