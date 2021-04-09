A Steady, Soaking Rain Likely for Much of the U.P. Saturday Night into Sunday
Temperatures Will Continue Somewhat Above Average
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, a chance of some rain late in the day over southeastern portions near Lakes Michigan and Huron; rain will overspread much of the U.P. Saturday night into Sunday morning
Highs: mainly 50s
Sunday: Rain likely, best chance of the west half of the U.P.
Highs: around 50 into the 50s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, a chance of showers
Highs: around 50
Tuesday: A good chance of some showers
Highs: 40s to near 50
Showery weather will linger at least through mid-week. Temperatures should be near to a below average the balance of the week.
