Upper Michigan surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan has surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, according to data available on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website. The U.P. has had a total of 177,955 vaccines distributed and 162,056 administered. That means that 39.1% of residents have been vaccinated, with 27.3% of residents completely vaccinated.

Marquette County has the highest amount of vaccine distribution, with 41,640 total vaccines shipped.

Moderna is the most shipped vaccine out of the three, with 116,700 doses shipped in total distributed to Upper Michigan. Ontonagon County has the highest percentage of people fully vaccinated, with 34.5%. Schoolcraft and Alger Counties follow closely behind that, with around 33% of their populations fully vaccinated.

Statewide, 24.4% of the population is completely vaccinated, at just under two million residents.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.