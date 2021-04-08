Advertisement

U.P. law enforcement stepping up patrol for Distracted Driving Awareness Month

A push towards focusing our awareness on the road -- not to steer away from it.
A push towards focusing our awareness on the road -- not to steer away from it.
A push towards focusing our awareness on the road -- not to steer away from it.(WLUC)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

And U.P. law enforcement will be cracking down on anyone texting or simply not paying attention behind the wheel.

It’s a push towards focusing our awareness on the road -- not to steer away from it.

“It really hits home during this month. Because this is a huge month for those crashes to occur when people are distracted. They might swerve off the roadway, onto the shoulder of the roadway and strike a pedestrian or a bicyclist,” said Lt. Mark Giannunzio, who serves as Michigan State Police’s Asst. Post Commander of the Negaunee Post and as Public Information Officer of the U.P.

The lieutenant added that extra patrols are in place as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” campaign -- effective Thursday until Apr. 12.

It supports the bigger message for National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

“As an example in 2019, there were over 18,000 distracted driving crashes across the state of Michigan,” said Lt. Giannunzio.

An alarming number caused by anything from eating, tuning the radio or using the phone while driving.

Lake Superior Driving School Owner and Instructor Mark McNabb emphasizes for his students to block out any distraction behind the wheel -- especially the phone.

“Whether it’s in-dash technology, Bluetooth technology, handheld technology, please don’t pick up that phone. It takes your mind away from the road, it takes your hands out of position. It’s almost worse than drinking and driving,” McNabb explained.

“You hear of people drinking and driving and we stop that by doing what? Designating a driver. So why can’t we do designating a texter? Often (when) we’re driving, you instantly want to take a look over at the phone. And that’s hard to get that behavior to change. I feel it,” said Lt. Giannunzio.

And the lieutenant added, it’s a behavior we can change through full awareness on the road.

Learn more about Michigan’s distracted driving law HERE.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Marquette Fire Department responds to garage fire sending one person to the hospital for...
THC extraction chemical cause of fire in Marquette
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
MDHHS: No new coronavirus restrictions as cases rise
The crash happened on the 1300 block of Willow Creek Road.
Man arrested after crashing into electrical pole in Delta County

Latest News

Dickinson County Shelter hosts day of relaxation
Dickinson County Shelter hosts day of relaxation
Alger County Animal Shelter teeming up with lower Michigan shelter
Alger County Animal Shelter teeming up with lower Michigan shelter
U.P. law enforcement cracking down during distracted driving awareness month
U.P. law enforcement cracking down during distracted driving awareness month
Homeowners and renters may be eligible for tax credit
Homeowners and renters may be eligible for tax credit
Aspirus Health expands women's health services
Aspirus Health expands women's health services