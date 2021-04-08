UP airports will receive $5M+ in federal money for improvements

WASHINGTON (WLUC) - A total of $5 million in federal money is coming to five U.P. airports to make them cleaner and safer for passengers.

The U.S. Department of Transportation will be awarding $1,007,549 to Ford Airport; $1,020,062 to Sawyer International Airport; $1,008,477 to Houghton County Memorial Airport; $1,008,286 to Chippewa County International Airport; and $1,006,476 to Delta County Airport. This money will go toward costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airports.

“These investments will make air travel safer and more reliable,” said U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow in a press release. “It will help our communities rebound from the pandemic and encourage businesses to invest in the region and create jobs.”

“As we work to emerge from this pandemic, safe and reliable air travel is critical to keeping Michiganders connected to important markets and destinations,” said U.S. Sen Gary Peters, a member of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, in a press release. “I was proud to help enact this funding to help airports across the Upper Peninsula overcome COVID-related revenue shortfalls, retain staff and better protect traveler health and safety.”

More information on the Department of Transportation Grant program can be found at http://www.dot.gov/grants.

The FAA announced last week that both Sawyer International Airport and Delta County Airport would get $5 million in grants. This goes toward maintaining the taxiway and lighting at the Delta County Airport, plus refining the expanded hangar building at Sawyer International.

