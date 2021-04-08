Advertisement

The unsettled pattern continues

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Another wet morning is underway with scattered showers. A brief break comes late morning and early afternoon. Then, another batch of scattered showers and isolated storms moves in this evening through tomorrow morning. The slow-moving system bringing rounds of rain will finally track across the U.P. tomorrow. By Saturday it will be north of us. Additional rainfall amounts will be around .50″ to locally higher totals within isolated storms.

Today: Morning showers and storms with another batch by the evening

>Highs: Mid 50s to mid-60s

Friday: Scattered showers and staying mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Sunday: Cloudy with more rain

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Monday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain

>Highs: Continued 40s

