Superior Wood Design raffling one-of-a-kind table

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A local wood smith is raffling off his latest work and giving back to a local business and a non-profit organization. Superior Wood Design is the side venture for Jade Mclachlan.

He’s raffling off a 41.5″ by 15.5 piece of curley maple and epoxy ice river table with stones from Lake Superior. A $5 ticket gets you into the drawing. 25 percent of the money raised will go to UPAWS and another 25 percent will go to White Bear Maple Products in Ishpeming.

“I just do it as a hobby so as long as I can make back what I put into it, I’d like to donate the rest of it so, it’s a way to kind of give back to the local small businesses,” said Mclachlan.

You can get tickets for the raffle online or at White Bear Maple Products in Ishpeming. The drawing for the table will be held April 30.

