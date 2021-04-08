Silver Creek Church hosts Feeding America food distribution event

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church in Harvey partners with Feeding America to host food distribution events every month.

During the event, volunteers place boxes of food in recipient’s vehicles as they line up in the parking lot. The number of boxes received depends on family size.

Today, the event started at 10a.m. and lasted until all the food was gone.

Silver Creek’s Lead Pastor Kevin Taylor says the number of people receiving food each month is growing, but so is the number of volunteers.

“People just wanna help in a place that they know that what they’re doing is making an impact,” says Pastor Taylor. “And right now, helping people with food shortages seems to be the place that they just know is really helping the most.”

Pastor Taylor says the church has been getting multiple requests with a desire to get involved.

For upcoming Feeding America event dates at the church, visit their Facebook page.

