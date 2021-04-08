Pop-up COVID-19 testing event Saturday at Houghton High School

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - As coronavirus cases rise in Michigan and families return from spring break, there will be free rapid drive-thru coronavirus testing offered this weekend in Houghton.

The pop-up event is happening from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m Saturday at Houghton High school. This is open to anyone. Attendees are asked to drive into first entrance near the football field.

The Copper Country Intermediate School District and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are coordinating the event.

Signs will be posted and you can pre-register by going on to www.honumg.info/HoughtonHS. Attendees may register at the testing site as well. For the test, you will remain in your vehicle. Once the rapid test has been completed, you will receive results via phone, email or text within about 15 minutes.

If you get a negative result, nothing further is necessary. If you get a positive test result, you will be asked to come back to the testing site for a comprehensive COVID-19 test. It will take 48-72 hours to get those results. If you’re unable to come back to testing site, you are asked to follow up with another testing provider.

Contact Loret Roberts at 906-231-3813 with questions.

