NMU wrestlers compete in Olympic Trials

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Tokyo Olympics are just three months away. Last week, four athletes from Northern Michigan University competed in the Olympic Trials in Fort Worth, Texas for a chance to wrestle for Team USA.

“Two of them ended up on the national team,” said Andy Bisek, NMU’s head Greco-Roman wrestling coach, “with Benji Peak being third and Jesse Porter taking that number one spot.”

Bisek says Porter will compete in Bulgaria for one of two spots to get the United States on the Tokyo Bracket.

“In Tokyo, the bracket will consist of 16 wrestlers from different countries, and the U.S. doesn’t have a spot in there yet,” Bisek explained. “It’s a tough spot, but I know what Jesse’s capable of.”

2019 Junior World bronze medalist Alston Nutter also competed in the trials. For him, wrestling at that level was a dream come true.

“Growing up you see a lot of those guys and you watch them, and then sooner or later you keep working your way up the ladder and then they become your competition,” Nutter said. “It’s really cool to see yourself grow.”

Fellow Olympic trial wrestler Austin Morrow says the experience is unlike any other.

“It was great; a little nerve-wracking,” said Morrow. “It was nice still to get that first match out of the way, and then it was just like having fun again.”

Both Nutter and Morrow say they love wrestling and plan to continue training.

“You get into a room like Northern Michigan and everyone has that same, common goal,” said Nutter. “It’s so fun to watch each other grow and wrestle. It’s just a great time.”

“The best guy wins every day,” Morrow said. “Just because you won the weekend before doesn’t mean you’ll win again next time. It’s whoever’s the best on that day, and I really love that aspect of the sport.”

Bisek says he’s proud of each athlete. The entire team is cheering Porter on in the next round.

