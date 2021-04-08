Michigan Tech volleyball remains No. 21 in the AVCA Poll

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech volleyball team is ranked No. 21 in this week’s AVCA Division II Coaches’ Poll for the second straight time. The Huskies finished the regular season 9-3 and were ranked No. 21 last week, No. 20 on March 24, No. 22 on March 17, No. 23 on February 25, and received votes in the preseason poll.

For the second time in program history, Tech won the GLIAC Regular Season Title. Tech shared the title with NMU, and the two teams also shared the title in 1994 when Tech last won a regular-season championship.

Tech is the No. 1 seed in this weekend’s GLIAC Tournament hosted by Saginaw Valley State. The Huskies will play at 4 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinal round against the winner of the No. 8 SVSU versus No. 9 Parkside matchup.

AVCA Division II Coaches Top 25 - April 7, 2021

1. Lewis (45)

2. Colorado Mesa (1)

3. MSU Denver

4. Hillsdale

5. Oklahoma Baptist (1)

T6. Angelo State

T6. Harding

8. Missouri - St. Louis

9. Gannon

10. Nebraska - Kearney

11. Texas A&M - Kingsville

12. Texas - Tyler

13. Washburn

14. Findlay

15. Colorado School of Mines

16. Walsh

17. Wheeling

18. NW Missouri State

19. Tampa

20. Northern Michigan

21. Michigan Tech

22. Regis

23. West Texas A&M

24. Southern Indiana

25. Colorado State - Pueblo

