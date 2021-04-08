Michigan Tech volleyball remains No. 21 in the AVCA Poll
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech volleyball team is ranked No. 21 in this week’s AVCA Division II Coaches’ Poll for the second straight time. The Huskies finished the regular season 9-3 and were ranked No. 21 last week, No. 20 on March 24, No. 22 on March 17, No. 23 on February 25, and received votes in the preseason poll.
For the second time in program history, Tech won the GLIAC Regular Season Title. Tech shared the title with NMU, and the two teams also shared the title in 1994 when Tech last won a regular-season championship.
Tech is the No. 1 seed in this weekend’s GLIAC Tournament hosted by Saginaw Valley State. The Huskies will play at 4 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinal round against the winner of the No. 8 SVSU versus No. 9 Parkside matchup.
AVCA Division II Coaches Top 25 - April 7, 2021
1. Lewis (45)
2. Colorado Mesa (1)
3. MSU Denver
4. Hillsdale
5. Oklahoma Baptist (1)
T6. Angelo State
T6. Harding
8. Missouri - St. Louis
9. Gannon
10. Nebraska - Kearney
11. Texas A&M - Kingsville
12. Texas - Tyler
13. Washburn
14. Findlay
15. Colorado School of Mines
16. Walsh
17. Wheeling
18. NW Missouri State
19. Tampa
20. Northern Michigan
21. Michigan Tech
22. Regis
23. West Texas A&M
24. Southern Indiana
25. Colorado State - Pueblo
