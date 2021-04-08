MDHHS launches partnership aimed at expanding vaccinations

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - As the state continues to expand vaccination eligibility for more Michiganders, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is making steps to get more vaccines to universities and colleges.

In a press release, MDHHS announced that this is an effort to get college students vaccinated before they return to their homes for the summer months. To achieve this, nearly 16,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses are being shipped to local health departments near colleges and universities statewide.

“Vaccinating this group of the population right now makes a lot of sense as thousands of college and university students near the end of their academic year and are preparing to travel back home, start new jobs, take summer vacations, and interact with their family and friends,” said Northern Michigan University president Fritz Erickson. “We appreciate this initiative by the state to keep college students safe. This effort will protect not only the age group that is now seeing a higher rate of infection than before, but it protects communities and families across the state from spread of the virus due to the mass movement of college students that takes place over the next few weeks.”

Twenty-six colleges and universities are participating in the vaccination effort including:

Andrews University

Albion College

Central Michigan University

College for Creative Studies

University of Michigan-Detroit

Ferris State University

University of Michigan-Flint

Michigan State University

Western Michigan University

Kalamazoo College

Davenport University

Calvin University

Cornerstone University

Adrian College

Northern Michigan University

Alma College

Oakland University

Lawrence Technological University

Rochester University

Grand Valley State University

Saginaw Valley State University

Eastern Michigan University

Concordia University Ann Arbor

University of Michigan

Wayne State University

Finlandia University

“Protecting the health and safety of our campus community has always been critical to our student experience, but never more so than during this pandemic,” Central Michigan University president Bob Davis said. “By data-driven planning and development of measures to keep our community safe, we’ve been able to stay open and operational since returning to campus last June. And now, because of Governor Whitmer’s unwavering commitment to make vaccinations available to all Michiganders, we are positioned and prepared to offer mass vaccinations to all of our students. We are appreciative to the Governor and her staff for their efforts to keep our community and all of Michigan safe.”

While the pandemic continues, there are still layers of protection that can continue to help mitigate the spread. Every Michigander has a responsibility to do their part by wearing a mask (even after getting the vaccine), washing hands, maintaining social distancing and getting the vaccine when it is available to you.

To find a vaccination site in Michigan, visit the Michigan.gov/Coronavirus website.

Michigan residents seeking more information about the COVID-19 vaccine can visit Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine. Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

