Marquette-area businesses seeing fewer job applications

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - As more of Upper Michigan begins to open up, some businesses are still having a hard time hiring employees.

At Chocolay Ace Hardware, co-owner Adam Szczepanski says his business receives many job applications around this time of year. This year, not as much.

“Talking with other business owners around the Marquette area,” Szczepanski said, “they seem to be feeling the same kind of pinch where there doesn’t seem to be the work force this season.”

Over at Beth Millner Jewelry in downtown Marquette, owner Beth Millner believes there is a reason for the low number of applicants.

“Maybe it’s because enrollment is a little down at Northern {Michigan University}, I’m guessing, with the pandemic,” Millner said. “But, we think there might be students out there that are looking to move back a little early.”

Right now, there are 10 employees at Ace, including four working part-time. The store is looking to hire four or five people in the coming weeks, ranging from entry-level to associate positions.

“Working well with people and having a passion for helping customers is a must,” Szczepanski stated. “Retail/hardware experience is not necessarily {a must}. We can train you and bring you up to speed on that.”

Millner is looking to hire either two part-time positions or one full-timer before the start of next season.

“We have a customer service position available,” she explained, “which requires working with customers in-person, probably doing some emails, or posting to social media. Maybe even a few chores around the shop or running a couple errands.”

Millner and Szczepanski say if you or someone you know is looking for a part-time or full-time job, do not hesitate to fill out an application.

