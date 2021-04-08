Manistique food truck favorite expands to Munising

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Manistique food truck favorite is expanding.

Toby’s Dog House is keeping a permanent truck location in Munising.

The truck offers specialty hot dogs, tacos, sandwiches, and more, and co-partner, Chris Aunspaugh, said the response from the Munising community has been amazing.

Aunspaugh is expecting a successful summer, and their all-new menu features new specialty items which he said everyone should be able to enjoy.

“We do specialty dogs, tacos – from shrimp, to steak, to chicken - we also do sandwiches. So, we do a Cuban sandwich, a traditional gyro, we make a lot of our own sauces, we make our own fresh Pico every day, and then we do specials every day like pasta dinners and stir-fry’s and we’ll run that through the summer.”

Toby’s Dog House is located on Lynn Street in Munising and open 11:30 A.M. until 6 P.M. Sunday through Thursday and is open 11:30 A.M. until 10 P.M. on Friday and Saturday.

