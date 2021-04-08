Advertisement

Manistique food truck favorite expands to Munising

The truck offers specialty hot dogs, tacos, sandwiches, and more.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Manistique food truck favorite is expanding.

Toby’s Dog House is keeping a permanent truck location in Munising.

The truck offers specialty hot dogs, tacos, sandwiches, and more, and co-partner, Chris Aunspaugh, said the response from the Munising community has been amazing.

Aunspaugh is expecting a successful summer, and their all-new menu features new specialty items which he said everyone should be able to enjoy.

“We do specialty dogs, tacos – from shrimp, to steak, to chicken - we also do sandwiches. So, we do a Cuban sandwich, a traditional gyro, we make a lot of our own sauces, we make our own fresh Pico every day, and then we do specials every day like pasta dinners and stir-fry’s and we’ll run that through the summer.”

Toby’s Dog House is located on Lynn Street in Munising and open 11:30 A.M. until 6 P.M. Sunday through Thursday and is open 11:30 A.M. until 10 P.M. on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Marquette Fire Department responds to garage fire sending one person to the hospital for...
THC extraction chemical cause of fire in Marquette
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
MDHHS: No new coronavirus restrictions as cases rise
The crash happened on the 1300 block of Willow Creek Road.
Man arrested after crashing into electrical pole in Delta County

Latest News

Dickinson County Shelter hosts day of relaxation
Dickinson County Shelter hosts day of relaxation
Alger County Animal Shelter teeming up with lower Michigan shelter
Alger County Animal Shelter teeming up with lower Michigan shelter
U.P. law enforcement cracking down during distracted driving awareness month
U.P. law enforcement cracking down during distracted driving awareness month
Homeowners and renters may be eligible for tax credit
Homeowners and renters may be eligible for tax credit
Aspirus Health expands women's health services
Aspirus Health expands women's health services