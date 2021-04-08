Man arrested for drug possession in Carney

CARNEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 45-year-old Carney man was arrested by the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday after a search warrant uncovered illegal drugs at his home.

Investigators say the suspect is in the county jail. He faces charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver; possession of schedule 2 & 4 narcotics; and maintaining a drug house. The man’s name has not been released.

Menominee County Sheriff Mike Holmes urges the public to contact the sheriff’s office with illegal drug information at 906-863-4441.

