Man arrested for drug possession in Carney

Menominee County Sheriff Mike Holmes urges the public to contact the sheriff's office with illegal drug information.
A Menominee County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
A Menominee County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.(MCSO)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CARNEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 45-year-old Carney man was arrested by the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday after a search warrant uncovered illegal drugs at his home.

Investigators say the suspect is in the county jail. He faces charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver; possession of schedule 2 & 4 narcotics; and maintaining a drug house. The man’s name has not been released.

Menominee County Sheriff Mike Holmes urges the public to contact the sheriff’s office with illegal drug information at 906-863-4441.

