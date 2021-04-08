Man arrested after crashing into electrical pole in Delta County

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A suspect has been arrested after crashing a vehicle into an electrical pole in Escanaba. The crash happened on the 1300 block of Willow Creek Road. According to Escanaba Public safety, officers responded to the crash at around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The driver fled the scene of the crash before officers arrived. The vehicle had sheered the electrical pole off. The truck and the wires were holding it up. EPSD, K-9, MSP K-9, and the Delta County Sheriff’s Department assisted officers in finding the suspect with the use of a drone.

The suspect was located near Menard’s and was arrested shortly after with no serious injuries reported. Willow Creek Road was shut down to through traffic while Escanaba City Electric was replacing the electrical pole. Escanaba Public Safety Department was assisted by Delta County Dispatch, Escanaba City Electric, Escanaba Public Works Department, Delta County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police, DTE, Spectrum Communications, Gene’s Towing, and the Escanaba City Engineering Department.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.