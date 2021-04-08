Kiwanis Home and Garden Show returns to Escanaba this weekend

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kiwanis home and garden show is returning to Escanaba this weekend.

The event will take place at the U.P. State Fairground’s Ruth Butler Building.

It starts tomorrow at 5 PM and runs until 8 PM.

Doors will open again at 9 AM on Saturday and Sunday and will close at 7 PM and 2 PM respectively.

Over 40 vendors will be there to help you transform your home, answer questions, and fill you in on deals and promotions.

“There will be a whole variety of businesses that will be used to redecorate your home, to remodel, to buy and sell,” says Pat Rudden, chair of the Kiwanis Home and Garden Show.

“Well we’re really excited to reconnect with the community, see everybody, and also tell them about a promotion we’re running for the whole month of April,” adds Jamie Beaver, a vendor at this year’s show and broker at Key Realty of Delta County.

Skerbeck Family Carnival food stand will be open during the entire event.

Breakfast food items have been added to the menu to make up for the loss of the pancake breakfast.

