Advertisement

Kiwanis Home and Garden Show returns to Escanaba this weekend

This year’s event will see 25% fewer vendors, no pancake breakfast
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kiwanis home and garden show is returning to Escanaba this weekend.

The event will take place at the U.P. State Fairground’s Ruth Butler Building.

It starts tomorrow at 5 PM and runs until 8 PM.

Doors will open again at 9 AM on Saturday and Sunday and will close at 7 PM and 2 PM respectively.

Over 40 vendors will be there to help you transform your home, answer questions, and fill you in on deals and promotions.

“There will be a whole variety of businesses that will be used to redecorate your home, to remodel, to buy and sell,” says Pat Rudden, chair of the Kiwanis Home and Garden Show.

“Well we’re really excited to reconnect with the community, see everybody, and also tell them about a promotion we’re running for the whole month of April,” adds Jamie Beaver, a vendor at this year’s show and broker at Key Realty of Delta County.

Skerbeck Family Carnival food stand will be open during the entire event.

Breakfast food items have been added to the menu to make up for the loss of the pancake breakfast.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette Fire Department responds to garage fire sending one person to the hospital for...
THC extraction chemical cause of fire in Marquette
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
US Department of Education denies Michigan’s request to stop standardized testing amidst pandemic
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
MDHHS: No new coronavirus restrictions as cases rise
Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve reports that, just this week, the Sheriff’s Office has...
Marinette County Sheriff warns public of danger involved with explosive devices

Latest News

Ray Farmer of American Metal Roofs of Northern Wisconsin
LIVE Kiwanis Home and Garden Show
Marquette Senior High School coffee shop
Students at Marquette Senior High School are gaining work experience through a marketing class
Marquette Senior High School's student-ran coffee shop
LIVE at MSHS Coffee Shop
Art and gift shop in downtown Ishpeming
Inspired Art and Gifts UP features the work of over a dozen local artists