Iron Mountain Caring House kicks-off Sexual Assault Awareness Month through ‘Healing of the Body, Mind and Soul’ event

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Physical trauma is hard to recover from and it can impact women for many years. That’s why the Caring House Women’s Shelter, in Iron Mountain, hosted ‘Healing of the Mind, Body and Soul.’

“I think it’s really just to take care of women, and to take care of the people that have endured so much,” said Tiffany Hiltner, the owner of In Good Hands Massage Therapy.

Hiltner says the event was all about pampering those who have been a victim of sexual assault.

“To be a woman, helping other women, that have struggled and have had to rise to be so strong. It’s nice for them to feel like they can let their guard down,” she explained.

Hiltner donated her time Thursday, to give massages and show touch can also be healing.

“You can restore the safety of touch and trust and compassion,” added Hiltner.

Almost 40 sexual assault survivors had the opportunity to relive stress through yoga, and even used essential oils to soothe pain.

Rosemary Kososki, the owner of Today’s Health Solutions says she hopes the survivors found a sense of calmness and healing from her station.

“It’s to help the people out here, show them what works and what doesn’t,” said Kososki.

She says this has always been her calling, to give back to those who need it, by using different oils that can work with the body in unique ways.

“That’s been my goal for many years, to work on people and help people,” explained Kososki.

The Caring House will have more events throughout the month of April, to bring awareness to Sexual Assault.

