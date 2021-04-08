Advertisement

Cooler with More Scattered Showers Friday

Along with the Potential for More Rain This Weekend
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday: Cooler, mostly cloudy with scattered showers

Highs: mainly in the 50s to near 60

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of a few scattered showers; a better chance of rain at night

Highs: mostly 50s

Sunday: Good chance of rain

Highs: 50s

Unsettled weather will continue through much of next week as upper-air low pressure spins close by. Look for some periods of showers with temperatures cooling closer to average as the week wears on.

