Cooler with More Scattered Showers Friday
Along with the Potential for More Rain This Weekend
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday: Cooler, mostly cloudy with scattered showers
Highs: mainly in the 50s to near 60
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of a few scattered showers; a better chance of rain at night
Highs: mostly 50s
Sunday: Good chance of rain
Highs: 50s
Unsettled weather will continue through much of next week as upper-air low pressure spins close by. Look for some periods of showers with temperatures cooling closer to average as the week wears on.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.