Community coronavirus vaccine clinics planned in Houghton

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department will hold mass community vaccination clinics using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Student Development Complex at Michigan Tech on April 15 and 29.
(Janssen)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) will hold mass community vaccination clinics using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Student Development Complex (SDC) at Michigan Tech on Thursday, April 15, and Thursday, April 29.

The WUPHD is scheduling appointments for these and other clinics in the community. To make an appointment, sign up for the WUPHD COVID Vaccine Waitlist.

In addition, Michigan Tech is partnering with Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center (UGL) to hold vaccine clinics for students only on April 20-22, also with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Information for students on how to sign up for vaccination appointments will be shared soon, MTU says.

Those interested in volunteering at the clinics are asked to please contact Brian Cadwell. Volunteers will receive vaccinations if desired.

Many other health care providers and pharmacies in the community are currently offering COVID-19 vaccinations. Information is available online.

As of April 5, all Michigan residents 16 and older are eligible to be vaccinated.

