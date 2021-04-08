Advertisement

Chipotle increases free college program offerings for employees

The company is set to increase its free degree offerings to its employees. New offerings...
The company is set to increase its free degree offerings to its employees. New offerings include agriculture, culinary arts and hospitality.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Burrito chain Chipotle is making a big contribution to education.

The company is set to increase its free degree offerings to its employees. New offerings include agriculture, culinary arts and hospitality.

The company’s debt-free degree program, which was first announced in 2019, includes almost 100 degree options available at several universities, including the University of Arizona, Bellevue University, Brandman University, Paul Quinn College, Southern New Hampshire University, Wilmington University, the University of Denver and, soon, Johnson & Wales University and Oregon State University.

The initiative is being done in partnership with Guild Education.

Employees can take part in the program after just 120 days of employment.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette Fire Department responds to garage fire sending one person to the hospital for...
THC extraction chemical cause of fire in Marquette
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
MDHHS: No new coronavirus restrictions as cases rise
The crash happened on the 1300 block of Willow Creek Road.
Man arrested after crashing into electrical pole in Delta County

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination
MDHHS launches partnership aimed at expanding vaccinations
Kittens at the Delta Animal Shelter.
Caring for newborn kittens
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the no-sail order is outdated and hurts the state as the...
Florida sues federal government to allow cruises to sail
Verizon is recalling 2.5 million mobile hotspots after some reports of overheating and two...
Verizon recalls mobile hotspots sold to schools, in stores
In this Tuesday, March 30, 2021 file photo, a banner encouraging workers to vote in labor...
Vote counting to start in Amazon union election