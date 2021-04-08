Advertisement

Caring for newborn kittens

Kitten season is here according to the Delta Animal Shelter.
Kittens at the Delta Animal Shelter.
By Grace Blair
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta Animal Shelter says kitten season is officially here.

“If you have outdoor cats or are you letting unspayed female cat outside it’s almost guarantee that she will be pregnant right now,” said Susan Gartland, director of the Delta Animal Shelter.

The biggest sign your cat is pregnant is a change to its belly, whether it’s dropped lower or gotten wider. Cats can get pregnant as early as four months old.

“They can have anywhere from a few kittens to up to 10 kittens in a litter,” said Gartland.

If you’re out and about and see any kind of baby animal, including kittens, the animal shelter says they’re probably not abandoned,” said Gartland. “One trick you can do is lay dental floss across them and check the next day. If it is moved, then then mom has been back and has rehidden in them.”

Just this week, the animal shelter had six kittens born. If you are interested in adding a furry friend to your family, check out the Delta Animal Shelter’s Facebook page.

