Bergman issues statement opposing Biden’s executive action on guns

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLUC) - U.S. Representative Jack Bergman (R-1st District) recently issued the following statement in response to President Biden’s Executive Orders regarding gun control:

“The Second Amendment is clear – the right of American citizens to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. This is true, no matter what the President, Department of Justice, bureaucrats, state leaders, or any other organization have to say about it. President Biden’s radical anti-gun agenda does not align with what the First District sent me to Washington to accomplish. The mandates being pushed out of the White House today go well beyond the authority of the President and bypass the Congressional debate and deliberation that form the bedrock of our republic.

“Additionally, H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446, which President Biden referred to today, offer no real solutions to violence across our Nation, and are both ill-conceived and short-sighted bills. Indefinitely delaying legal gun purchases, making lending a hunting rifle to a friend a crime, and appointing a radical gun-control lobbyist to head the ATF are in no way bipartisan or good-faith efforts to stop gun violence in our country. I will continue opposing any effort that infringes on our Second Amendment rights.”

The press release issued by Bergman’s Office outlined several steps the Representative has taken regarding gun issues, including voting to improve the National Instant Criminal Background Check System and promoting school safety.

President Joe Biden announced six executive actions Thursday morning regarding gun control, aimed at tightening restrictions. The decision follows a series of shootings across the United States in recent weeks, including one in an Atlanta massage business that drew national attention.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.