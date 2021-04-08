Advertisement

Aspirus offering COVID-19 clinic in Laurium

COVID-19 vaccination(WVIR)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - A Copper Country clinic will be offering COVID-19 vaccines specifically for teens age 16-17. Aspirus Health Laurium is offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, April 16m from 3-6 p.m. at their location on 205 Osceola street. The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine, the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in teens aged 16 and 17.

“Now that everyone 16 and up is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan, this clinic is a great opportunity for teenagers who are not eligible for other COVID-19 vaccinations to get access,” said Kathy Bowman, Director of Clinics for Aspirus. “We’re excited to be able to offer the vaccine to this age group and our student-athletes.”

Vaccinations through the clinic are available by appointment only and will be limited to about 70 people.

Anyone interested in registering can call the clinic at (906) 337-5313 during business hours. Anyone under the age of 18 will have to have parental consent and have a parent present at the time of vaccination.

Aspirus urges everyone to sign up through any available vaccinator if they have yet to be vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing illness and the most severe symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Those who live in Aspirus’ service area in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula can request the COVID-19 vaccine through Aspirus at any time by going online to //aspirus.org/vaccine or through the MyAspirus patient portal. Appointments are offered based on vaccine supply and availability may vary by location.

To date, Aspirus has provided more than 42,000 first- and second-dose vaccinations to eligible community members.

