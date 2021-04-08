Advertisement

Aspirus Health expands Women’s Health Services in Iron and Ontonagon Counties

This means residents in those areas no longer need to travel to receive women’s health services.
A nurse with a patient
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) -Certified Nurse Midwife Allison Harr, is now seeing patients at the two facilities; This means residents in those areas no longer need to travel to receive women’s health services.

Aspirus now offers direct patient care for prenatal, postnatal, and well-woman exams.

“I grew up in a rural area, so I’m just giving back, and practicing in an area, that needs these specialty services. You shouldn’t have to live in a big city to get these services,” said Nurse Harr.

Aspirus now offers midwifery care at all its Michigan hospital locations.

