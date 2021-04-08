Advertisement

Anna Jonynas named AVCA National Player of the Week

Michigan Tech's Anna Jonynas
Michigan Tech's Anna Jonynas(MTU Athletics)
By MTU Athletics
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech senior Anna Jonynas has been named the AVCA Division II National Player of the Week the organization announced on Thursday (Apr. 8).

Jonynas helped guide No. 21 Michigan Tech to a share of the GLIAC Regular Season Championship for only the second time in program history. She came out firing on Friday with 22 kills on a .422 hitting percentage in a 3-1 win against then-No. 19 Northern Michigan. She tallied a double-double with 17 kills while adding two assists and a service ace. The native of Orland Park, Illinois exploded for a career-high 23 kills in Saturday’s 3-2 loss at NMU. She hit at a .375 clip while securing another double-double with 16 digs. She also added three aces and two blocks and was named the GLIAC North Division Player of the Week.

Jonynas is the third Husky to earn Sports Imports/AVCA Player of the Week honors and the first since Laura De Marchi on October 2, 2018.

Tech is the No. 1 seed in this weekend’s GLIAC Tournament hosted by Saginaw Valley State. The Huskies will play at 4 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinal round against the winner of the No. 8 SVSU versus No. 9 Parkside matchup.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette Fire Department responds to garage fire sending one person to the hospital for...
THC extraction chemical cause of fire in Marquette
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
MDHHS: No new coronavirus restrictions as cases rise
The crash happened on the 1300 block of Willow Creek Road.
Man arrested after crashing into electrical pole in Delta County

Latest News

Finlandia Softball moves up a day for home opener
Michigan Tech volleyball
Michigan Tech volleyball remains No. 21 in the AVCA Poll
NMU men's soccer
NMU men’s soccer looks to extend win streak
NMU women's soccer
NMU women’s soccer begins four-game home stand