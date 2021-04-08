Anna Jonynas named AVCA National Player of the Week

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech senior Anna Jonynas has been named the AVCA Division II National Player of the Week the organization announced on Thursday (Apr. 8).

Jonynas helped guide No. 21 Michigan Tech to a share of the GLIAC Regular Season Championship for only the second time in program history. She came out firing on Friday with 22 kills on a .422 hitting percentage in a 3-1 win against then-No. 19 Northern Michigan. She tallied a double-double with 17 kills while adding two assists and a service ace. The native of Orland Park, Illinois exploded for a career-high 23 kills in Saturday’s 3-2 loss at NMU. She hit at a .375 clip while securing another double-double with 16 digs. She also added three aces and two blocks and was named the GLIAC North Division Player of the Week.

Jonynas is the third Husky to earn Sports Imports/AVCA Player of the Week honors and the first since Laura De Marchi on October 2, 2018.

Tech is the No. 1 seed in this weekend’s GLIAC Tournament hosted by Saginaw Valley State. The Huskies will play at 4 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinal round against the winner of the No. 8 SVSU versus No. 9 Parkside matchup.

