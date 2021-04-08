Alger County Animal Shelter teams up with Detroit Animal Care and Control

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Animal Shelter is teaming up with a shelter in Lower Michigan with a mission to save lives.

Your newest furry friend may be on their way to Munising from Detroit.

“We have actually been trying to find a way to help any kill shelters that we can for a long time. We love to save lives here, so we got an email from the Detroit Animal Control Center asking us if we’d like to help with some of their intakes so they don’t have to put down so many dogs,” and adoption co-manager, Rayee Hildebrant, said the decision was easy.

Not only are they saving the lives of four-legged friends, but the demand for dogs in Alger County is high.

“We’ve had a lot of people come and tell us that they’ve had a hard time adopting out of shelters due to waitlists and just not enough dogs going around.”

Hildebrand said smaller dogs are the most requested - and they’re going fast - meaning this new program could be long-term.

“We’ve already got half of them adopted. We will be getting more in for Detroit and then as soon as those ones are adopted, we’re just going to keep on getting more in.”

If you’re not looking to adopt right now but would still like to help, Hildebrant said the shelter is in need of donations.

“Right now, really need monetary donations for vet fees especially. Food really helps, we go through a lot of food, and a lot of cleaning supplies we go through.” For more information on available pets, adoption, or donations, visit the ACAS Facebook page here.

