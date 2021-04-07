Advertisement

Winner announced in Marquette County Madness Tournament for best menu item

Vango's wins best menu item in the Marquette County Madness Tournament
Vango's wins best menu item in the Marquette County Madness Tournament(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - March Madness is wrapped up and in Marquette County we have a winner in the MarquetteNow restaurant tournament. Vango’s in Marquette came out on top of the tourney with their famous waffle fries.

Management at Vango’s was presented with a plaque Monday from the folks at MarquetteNow. Starting with 64 different items the tournament came down to Vango’s squaring off against the bloody mary from Brogie’s Tavern in Ishpeming for the final victory.

“It’s pretty awesome, if you look at the items that were there, they’re some of my local favorites and to come out on top is a real honor and a testament to the fans and customers that come in and get the waffle fries, so we’re very proud of it,” said Robert Caron, from Vango’s

“That really was the goal, to get people out and about and maybe trying a new place and really supporting these businesses during what has been and is a crazy time for restaurant owners,” said Doug Lindblom, Co-creator of MarquetteNow.

This was the first year for the tournament put on by MarquetteNow. You can find out more about MarquetteNow by clicking here.

