Advertisement

Voters approve Florence County School District referendum

The Florence County School District building is seen in a file photo.
The Florence County School District building is seen in a file photo.(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - A four-year school district operational referendum for the Florence County School District passed Tuesday in Wisconsin’s spring election.

Unofficial results from the Florence County Clerk show the referendum passed with 730 people voting yes and 563 people voting no. The referendum - which voters rejected in November - will cover district operation and maintenance costs.

The referendum will provide the district $1,250,000 for the 2021-22 school year; $1,300,000 for the 2022-23 school year; $1,400,000 for the 2023-24 school year and $1,500,000 for the 2024-25 school year.

Unofficial results also show the winners in the Florence County school board race were Amber Neuens, Ronald Yadro and Mike Theis.

In the statewide race for Wisconsin schools superintendent, the candidate backed by Democrats came out on top. Jill Underly defeated Republican-backed Deb Kerr with a 16 percentage point margin. Underly takes over for Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who held the post since 2019.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got her first coronavirus vaccine shot at Ford Field in Detroit, April 6,...
Whitmer gets COVID-19 vaccine alongside teen daughter
A house at 408 Vulcan St. in Iron Mountain caught fire in the early morning hours of April 6,...
2 treated for smoke inhalation after overnight Iron Mountain house fire
Marquette Fire Department responds to garage fire sending one person to the hospital for...
Garage fire in Marquette sends 1 to hospital for burns
Courtesy: David Roth
No injuries reported, muliple animals dead after structure fire in L’Anse

Latest News

Dr. John Fornetti presenting the Eleanor Fornetti Assisting Shcolarship to Emily Elmer and Tory...
Eleanor Fornetti Dental Assisting Scholarship winners announced
Big concert announcement: Eric Church playing back-to-back shows at the Resch
Marquette Senior High School coffee shop
Students at Marquette Senior High School are gaining work experience through a marketing class
Marquette Senior High School's student-ran coffee shop
LIVE at MSHS Coffee Shop
Dr. Chris Dehlin, Singletrack Health
Singletrack Health answers young adults' questions about coronavirus vaccines