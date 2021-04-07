Voters approve Florence County School District referendum

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - A four-year school district operational referendum for the Florence County School District passed Tuesday in Wisconsin’s spring election.

Unofficial results from the Florence County Clerk show the referendum passed with 730 people voting yes and 563 people voting no. The referendum - which voters rejected in November - will cover district operation and maintenance costs.

The referendum will provide the district $1,250,000 for the 2021-22 school year; $1,300,000 for the 2022-23 school year; $1,400,000 for the 2023-24 school year and $1,500,000 for the 2024-25 school year.

Unofficial results also show the winners in the Florence County school board race were Amber Neuens, Ronald Yadro and Mike Theis.

In the statewide race for Wisconsin schools superintendent, the candidate backed by Democrats came out on top. Jill Underly defeated Republican-backed Deb Kerr with a 16 percentage point margin. Underly takes over for Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who held the post since 2019.

