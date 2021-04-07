US-2 in Mackinac County, one-lane closed for emergency railing repairs

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - US-2 will be reduced to one alternating lane of traffic at the bridge over Millecoquins River in Mackinac County starting on Wednesday, April 7 while the Michigan Department of Transportation begins emergency bridge building repairs. According to a MDOT, the repairs are necessary for the continued safe operation of the bridge.

MDOT plans to have the work completed and all lanes open by Memorial Day. Temporary signals will be in place until repairs are complete.

